Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 June

Trading has been daunting in the last few sessions are now back to taking support at the highs around 23100 levels seen on 7 April. The constant gaps that are seen on the charts are indicating that the resistance around 50% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall could hold. With the bias and newsflow being bullish the possibilities of sustained rise have emerged. At such situation we need to remain calm and hold for any potential recovery. It would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week.