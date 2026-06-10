Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 June

Indian equity indices rebounded after two consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and a pullback in crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10, reclaiming the 23,200 mark.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
RELAXO (Cmp ₹347.10)
- Why it’s recommended:Relaxo Footwears Ltd is India's largest footwear manufacturer by volume, headquartered in New Delhi , manufacturing affordable, mass-market slippers, sandals, and sports shoes. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹768.90,
- Volume: 967.58K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹295, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Raw material volatility, aggressive debt-funded acquisitions, and consumer discretionary demand.
- Buy : above ₹350.
- Stop loss: ₹337.
- Target price: ₹377 (2 Months)
PRINCEPIPE (Cmp ₹283.20)
- Why it’s recommended:Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. (NSE: PRINCEPIPE) is one of India's leading polymer pipe manufacturers, producing extensive piping and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial, and agricultural applications. A long body candle formation after some consolidation augurs well for the prices. The positive Directional Momentum Index indicates an attempt to rebound. The strong push above the recent ranges has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 42.76,
- 52-week high: ₹387.90,
- Volume: 1.36M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹255, resistance at ₹350.
- Risk factors: Volatile raw material costs (polymers), erratic monsoon patterns impacting agricultural demand, and intense competition.
- Buy : above ₹285
- Stop loss: ₹267
- Target price: ₹315 (2 Months)
VMART (Cmp ₹690.95)
- Why it’s recommended:V-Mart Retail Ltd (NSE: VMART) is one of India's leading value retail chains, focusing on providing affordable fashion, apparel, and general merchandise to customers in Tier II, III, and IV cities. After strong period of consolidation, we can see that the stock has given a strong thrust on the back of some momentum. The steadily rising volumes are suggesting that there is some fresh possibility of upside. every pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines has seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 44.24,
- 52-week high: ₹962.48,
- Volume: 181.98K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹640, resistance at ₹825.
- Risk factors: Severe vulnerability to rural economic downturns, inventory obsolescence, margin pressure from raw material prices, and integration challenges of acquisitions.
- Buy : above ₹691
- Stop loss: ₹650
- Target price: ₹760 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
On 9 June 2026, Indian equities staged a smart rebound after two consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and a pullback in crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10, reclaiming the 23,200 mark. Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.3% and the smallcap index gaining 1.7%.