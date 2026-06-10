Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 June

Indian equity indices rebounded after two consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and a pullback in crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10, reclaiming the 23,200 mark.
Indian equity indices rebounded after two consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and a pullback in crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10, reclaiming the 23,200 mark.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
RELAXO (Cmp ₹347.10)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
RELAXO (Cmp ₹347.10)
- Why it’s recommended:Relaxo Footwears Ltd is India's largest footwear manufacturer by volume, headquartered in New Delhi , manufacturing affordable, mass-market slippers, sandals, and sports shoes. The stock after a sharp decline since September 2025 has formed an accumulation pattern leading to a Cup and handle pattern that augurs well for the prices. The recent breakout clearly spells some momentum to the upside. As steady volume build-up is seen we can look initiating long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 48.32,
- 52-week high: ₹768.90,
- Volume: 967.58K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹295, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Raw material volatility, aggressive debt-funded acquisitions, and consumer discretionary demand.
- Buy : above ₹350.
- Stop loss: ₹337.
- Target price: ₹377 (2 Months)
PRINCEPIPE (Cmp ₹283.20)
- Why it’s recommended:Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. (NSE: PRINCEPIPE) is one of India's leading polymer pipe manufacturers, producing extensive piping and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial, and agricultural applications. A long body candle formation after some consolidation augurs well for the prices. The positive Directional Momentum Index indicates an attempt to rebound. The strong push above the recent ranges has resulted in a strong breakout. With prices moving out of the shadows with the recent Q4 numbers we can now look at some potential upward drift.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 42.76,
- 52-week high: ₹387.90,
- Volume: 1.36M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹255, resistance at ₹350.
- Risk factors: Volatile raw material costs (polymers), erratic monsoon patterns impacting agricultural demand, and intense competition.
- Buy : above ₹285
- Stop loss: ₹267
- Target price: ₹315 (2 Months)
VMART (Cmp ₹690.95)
- Why it’s recommended:V-Mart Retail Ltd (NSE: VMART) is one of India's leading value retail chains, focusing on providing affordable fashion, apparel, and general merchandise to customers in Tier II, III, and IV cities. After strong period of consolidation, we can see that the stock has given a strong thrust on the back of some momentum. The steadily rising volumes are suggesting that there is some fresh possibility of upside. every pullbacks into the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines has seen some steady buying interest that has propelled the stock higher. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 44.24,
- 52-week high: ₹962.48,
- Volume: 181.98K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹640, resistance at ₹825.
- Risk factors: Severe vulnerability to rural economic downturns, inventory obsolescence, margin pressure from raw material prices, and integration challenges of acquisitions.
- Buy : above ₹691
- Stop loss: ₹650
- Target price: ₹760 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
On 9 June 2026, Indian equities staged a smart rebound after two consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and a pullback in crude oil prices. The Sensex climbed 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty advanced 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 23,242.10, reclaiming the 23,200 mark. Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.3% and the smallcap index gaining 1.7%.
Sectorally, banking and financial stocks led the charge, with PSU banks surging 3.6% and private banks adding 1.6%, while realty also posted strong gains. In contrast, IT and media stocks lagged. The rupee strengthened by 36 paise to 95.35 against the U.S. dollar, adding to the positive sentiment. Key movers included InterGlobe Aviation, SBI, and Apollo Hospitals on the upside, while ONGC, Titan, and NTPC slipped. Despite the relief rally, analysts cautioned that volatility may persist given global uncertainties.
Outlook for Trading
Hesitation has been overcome and the strong resolve to move higher has met with good demand on the expiry day. As the trends begin to hold over the last few days the long body candle revival has once again assured that the trends are beginning to take shape as a steady buying participation was witnessed through the day!
Trading has been daunting in the last few sessions are now back to taking support at the highs around 23100 levels seen on 7 April. The constant gaps that are seen on the charts are indicating that the resistance around 50% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall could hold. With the bias and newsflow being bullish the possibilities of sustained rise have emerged. At such situation we need to remain calm and hold for any potential recovery. It would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week.
A tentative start to the week but the foundation is indicating that the trends could [pick up. An attempt to rise seen in this week highlights the strong support and the rebound seen could look to extend after a strong decline seen last week. The supplies at higher level will continue to test the confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand.
With strong bullish possibilities emerging we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge one should look at the potential to participate at every dip as the market retained the positive bias.
While trends remained robust, we can observe that the current scenario is making an attempt to move out of a ranging action and a possible short covering action may emerge today. Now, we can observe that Nifty would look at 23750 which has now turned into next set of resistances for the recovery we can look at how to use every pullback to buy into.
At the moment the bearishness has been dragging the index lower. Until we see Nifty move below 23000 decisively the Open Interest data retains that 24500 as the next set of resistance emerging. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.