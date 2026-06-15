Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 June

Outlook for Trading

In the last week, the market was threatening us with a possible changing pattern- it had more consecutive lower lows for the first time since the April lows. But it managed to save itself by turning around briskly and then proceeding to punch higher towards 23800 which is an important support zone. But that too didn’t help much as those levels were not held either, and the Nifty came down to test lower levels. All this to and fro created a mess on the chart. There has been so much small-range volatility that it has been almost impossible to make out a trend over the past five weeks.