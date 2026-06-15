Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 15 June

Gains on Friday helped Indian stock markets close a volatile week on a high. The Nifty rose 2% to close at 23,622.90 and the Sensex gained 2.3% to settle at 75,527.94 as easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude prices lifted investor sentiment. The Sensex rose 1.7% last week, while the Nifty gained 1.1%.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JINDALSTEL (Cmp ₹1148.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Jindal Steel Limited is a major Indian multinational steel, it is the country's third-largest private steel producer and the sole player manufacturing track rails. The stock witnessed sharp profit booking and the decline brought it to important supports. After testing April lows, the stock on daily charts formed a spinning top and the prices after consolidation is seen staging an upmove backed by volumes. The last session saw a volume lead rise with a long body candle that is now helping to signal some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the neutral zones. We can look to initiate long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 38.12,
- 52-week high: ₹1306.20,
- Volume: 448.59K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1100, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Commodity price volatility, International geopolitical tensions, port congestion, and shipping rate fluctuations.
- Buy : above ₹1153.
- Stop loss: ₹1115.
- Target price: ₹1240 (2 Months)
VTL (Cmp ₹627.85)
- Why it’s recommended: Vardhman Textiles Limited (VTL) is India’s largest vertically integrated textile manufacturer, operates across the entire textile value chain, exporting high-quality products to over 75 countries worldwide. The trends are showing a steady uptrend during the year and has managed to hold its highs despite the market fluctuations. The demonstration of robust processes emerged the prices are now moving out of the shadows with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 24.56,
- 52-week high: ₹647,
- Volume: 220.54K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹590, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Customer Concentration, relies on a limited number of suppliers for critical raw materials.
- Buy : above ₹630
- Stop loss: ₹600
- Target price: ₹690 (2 Months)
BLUEJET (Cmp ₹512.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Blue Jet Healthcare Limited is a science-led pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients company, operating as a niche, end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) supplying APIs and intermediates to multinational healthcare and FMCG companies. The trends are showing a steady revival and the recent consolidation at higher levels with volumes indicate a potential upward bias. A strong Q4 number has generated buying interest and relative strength index indicates an attempt to rebound. As the encouraging Q4 numbers emerged the prices are now moving out of the shadows with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 35.87,
- 52-week high: ₹1027.80,
- Volume: 1.39M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹440, resistance at ₹600.
- Risk factors: Raw material suppliers, geographic concentration of manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, and regulatory exposure in highly-regulated export markets like the EU and US.
- Buy : above ₹515
- Stop loss: ₹490
- Target price: ₹558 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Sensex and Nifty rallied sharply as easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude prices lifted investor sentiment, with the market reacting to US President Donald Trump’s claim that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete. The move pushed all major sectors into the green, led by oil-related stocks, while broader indices like the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 also gained strongly.