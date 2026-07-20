Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 July

Indian equities closed higher on Friday, with IT and financial stocks driving gains after strong earnings updates from Tech Mahindra and Jio Financial. The Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% to 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed 1.25% to 78,151.45, helping both benchmarks swing into weekly gains despite trading in their narrowest band of 2026.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
EXIDEIND (Cmp ₹435.20)
- Why it’s recommended: After the Centre exempted customs duty on select goods used in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells with an aim to reduce the cost of importing key raw materials and components the local battery manufacturers are showing some positive vibes. The momentum is also seen favouring the upside. The demand at lower levels could play a part in containing the decline but the trends definitely look to be on the stronger side. Can buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 33.27,
- 52-week high: ₹431,
- Volume: 12.39M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹500.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on imported raw materials, volatile lead pricing, and the rapid industry shift toward EVs.
- Buy: above ₹435.
- Stop loss: ₹415.
- Target price: ₹480 (2 Months)
APTUS (Cmp 306.85)
- Why it’s recommended: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is a retail housing finance company targeting low and middle-income individuals and self-employed first-time home buyers in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities across rural and semi-urban India. After witnessing some consolidation in the last quarter, the range breakout from this phase for last 3 months is now moving out. The strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside . The support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 22.14,
- 52-week high: ₹364.85,
- Volume: 1.6M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹275, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Niche borrower profile, regional concentration, and portfolio seasoning.
- Buy: above ₹310
- Stop loss: ₹295
- Target price: ₹340 (2 Months)
TITAN (Cmp 4638.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Titan Company Limited, established in 1984, is a premier Indian lifestyle and retail corporation. A prominent joint venture between the Tata Group and TIDCO, it is renowned for its vast portfolio of iconic brands. The prices have been continuously rising over past several days. From April 2026 tide began to change and we are now looking at some steady buying interest that is generating a strong upward momentum. After the recent profit booking the Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have revived yet again suggesting potential upmove, go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 88.84,
- 52-week high: ₹4680,
- Volume: 667.21K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹4400, resistance at ₹5100.
- Risk factors: Extreme commodity price fluctuations, strict regulatory changes in the gold sector, and discretionary consumer spending shifts.
- Buy : above ₹4640
- Stop loss: ₹4550
- Target price: ₹5050 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
Indian equities closed higher on Friday, with IT and financial stocks driving gains after strong earnings updates from Tech Mahindra and Jio Financial. The Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% to 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed 1.25% to 78,151.45, helping both benchmarks swing into weekly gains despite trading in their narrowest band of 2026.
Reliance Industries rose 2.4% ahead of its June-quarter results, with the promoter group lifting its stake to 50.48%. Financials added 1.3%, led by Jio Financials’ 3.1% jump on a profit beat, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gained ahead of their weekend earnings. The IT index surged 1.8%, powered by Tech Mahindra’s 4.1% rally after revenue growth, capping a strong week for the sector. TCS soared nearly 10% this week — its best in six years — as softer U.S. inflation boosted sentiment and eased rate-hike concerns.