Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 July

Prices have now moved up by smartly from lows of June 8 and that ought to bring a bit of a halt to the bearish mindset that was lingering. Eventually, something will give way and one has to wait for that to happen rather than anticipate it and avoid trading. Worse would be for those who are taking up a view that this has to happen soon and therefore are going short. Actually, it is such type of traders who are really feeding the trend higher by being force to cover their shorts. Now , a move towards 25000 is very much possible as the bullish momentum is gathering pace.