Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 July

Indian equities closed higher on Friday, with IT and financial stocks driving gains after strong earnings updates from Tech Mahindra and Jio Financial. The Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% to 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed 1.25% to 78,151.45, helping both benchmarks swing into weekly gains despite trading in their narrowest band of 2026.
Indian equities closed higher on Friday, with IT and financial stocks driving gains after strong earnings updates from Tech Mahindra and Jio Financial. The Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% to 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed 1.25% to 78,151.45, helping both benchmarks swing into weekly gains despite trading in their narrowest band of 2026.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
EXIDEIND (Cmp ₹435.20)
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
EXIDEIND (Cmp ₹435.20)
- Why it’s recommended: After the Centre exempted customs duty on select goods used in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells with an aim to reduce the cost of importing key raw materials and components the local battery manufacturers are showing some positive vibes. The momentum is also seen favouring the upside. The demand at lower levels could play a part in containing the decline but the trends definitely look to be on the stronger side. Can buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 33.27,
- 52-week high: ₹431,
- Volume: 12.39M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹500.
- Risk factors: Heavy reliance on imported raw materials, volatile lead pricing, and the rapid industry shift toward EVs.
- Buy: above ₹435.
- Stop loss: ₹415.
- Target price: ₹480 (2 Months)
APTUS (Cmp 306.85)
- Why it’s recommended: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is a retail housing finance company targeting low and middle-income individuals and self-employed first-time home buyers in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities across rural and semi-urban India. After witnessing some consolidation in the last quarter, the range breakout from this phase for last 3 months is now moving out. The strong push seen is suggesting more potential upside . The support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 22.14,
- 52-week high: ₹364.85,
- Volume: 1.6M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹275, resistance at ₹400.
- Risk factors: Niche borrower profile, regional concentration, and portfolio seasoning.
- Buy: above ₹310
- Stop loss: ₹295
- Target price: ₹340 (2 Months)
TITAN (Cmp 4638.10)
- Why it’s recommended: Titan Company Limited, established in 1984, is a premier Indian lifestyle and retail corporation. A prominent joint venture between the Tata Group and TIDCO, it is renowned for its vast portfolio of iconic brands. The prices have been continuously rising over past several days. From April 2026 tide began to change and we are now looking at some steady buying interest that is generating a strong upward momentum. After the recent profit booking the Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have revived yet again suggesting potential upmove, go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 88.84,
- 52-week high: ₹4680,
- Volume: 667.21K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹4400, resistance at ₹5100.
- Risk factors: Extreme commodity price fluctuations, strict regulatory changes in the gold sector, and discretionary consumer spending shifts.
- Buy : above ₹4640
- Stop loss: ₹4550
- Target price: ₹5050 (2 Months)
Stock Market Today
Indian equities closed higher on Friday, with IT and financial stocks driving gains after strong earnings updates from Tech Mahindra and Jio Financial. The Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% to 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed 1.25% to 78,151.45, helping both benchmarks swing into weekly gains despite trading in their narrowest band of 2026.
Reliance Industries rose 2.4% ahead of its June-quarter results, with the promoter group lifting its stake to 50.48%. Financials added 1.3%, led by Jio Financials’ 3.1% jump on a profit beat, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gained ahead of their weekend earnings. The IT index surged 1.8%, powered by Tech Mahindra’s 4.1% rally after revenue growth, capping a strong week for the sector. TCS soared nearly 10% this week — its best in six years — as softer U.S. inflation boosted sentiment and eased rate-hike concerns.
Overall, the Nifty and Sensex ended the week up 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, consolidating within a tight 368-point range between 24,000 and 24,368. Nine of sixteen sectors posted weekly gains, though small- and mid-caps slipped, breaking their winning streak.
Global cues added to the mix, with Brent crude climbing 12.5% this week to $86 a barrel amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Analysts noted that despite geopolitical risks and monsoon-related inflation worries, investors found support in steady IT earnings and bottom-fishing after the sector’s sharp year-to-date decline.
Outlook for Trading
As we head towards the end of the July series, the slow movement continued to generate enough strength to head higher. The resultant volatility has led to some momentary capitulation at the start of the week. However, positive global cues have once again reinstated the bullish momentum. With positive winds beginning to blow, we should be looking at the trends to stretch further.
We were looking for more gains and steady markets in the last issue. The market faced a challenge after the July 8 dramatic fall when the news of the US-Iran war once again spiked up, igniting fear once again. However, the lack of follow-through ensured that the prices managed to hold on until Friday, when the slow and steady revival from lower levels helped the prices sustain the support levels at 23800 and give a closing above 24300, which we have been mentioning in our letters. Now, the issue of bullish trends was never in doubt.
Small and Mid-caps with good Q1 numbers that have been a big contributor for the Nifty despite the negative global cues. With Banks not living up to the expectations, it is curbing the bullish enthusiasm. However, steady sector rotation thought out the week, in particularly in IT, Banks and Pharma, was sufficient to push the Nifty to a new high close.
Prices have now moved up by smartly from lows of June 8 and that ought to bring a bit of a halt to the bearish mindset that was lingering. Eventually, something will give way and one has to wait for that to happen rather than anticipate it and avoid trading. Worse would be for those who are taking up a view that this has to happen soon and therefore are going short. Actually, it is such type of traders who are really feeding the trend higher by being force to cover their shorts. Now , a move towards 25000 is very much possible as the bullish momentum is gathering pace.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.