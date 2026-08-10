Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 August

Stock market recap: The market has finally broken through its resistance walls, with bullish fervour taking charge after prolonged hesitation. Despite intermittent shakeups, the sustained upward momentum has injected fresh confidence into traders. The IT sector is spearheading this rally with a powerful surge, while the midcap space is pulling in retail participation, amplifying the enthusiasm across the board.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 10 August:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)