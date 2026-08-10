Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 August

Why it’s recommended: ⁠Grasim Industries Ltd has grown into a major Indian conglomerate producing cellulosic fibres and diversified chemicals, alongside major ventures in paints, digital platforms, and heavy subsidiaries. After some consolidation, prices took some time to stage an upmove and have since been contemplating the next move. Ahead of the numbers, the strong thrust above its value area resistance at ₹3,230 has been quite dramatic, considering the speed of the price rise. The momentum is expected to be lower only to attract some buying interest to stage a fresh breakout at the start of 2026. From the setup, it looks quite ominous and can lead to a strong upward move in the coming weeks. Go long.