Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 August

Founded in 1949, Ipca Laboratories is a leading Indian pharmaceutical multinational that produces over 350 finished-dosage formulations and 80 APIs. Following a sharp profit-booking phase starting in April 2026, the stock has found firm support at its Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines and is gradually climbing higher. Strong Q1 earnings combined with a broader sector revival are fueling fresh buying interest and establishing a positive upward bias. A surge in volume above the key value area resistance at ₹ 1,800 points toward an impending breakout, while a rising Directional Index suggests robust upward momentum in the coming weeks. Go long.