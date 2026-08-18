Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 18 August

Persistent sluggishness in the market has fueled growing uncertainty, as broader indices show little interest in moving in either direction. Without a clear catalyst, investor sentiment remains hesitant heading into the remainder of the August derivative series.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IPCALAB (current price: ₹1,884.60)
Buy above ₹1890, stop ₹1790, target ₹2150 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Founded in 1949, Ipca Laboratories is a leading Indian pharmaceutical multinational that produces over 350 finished-dosage formulations and 80 APIs. Following a sharp profit-booking phase starting in April 2026, the stock has found firm support at its Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen lines and is gradually climbing higher. Strong Q1 earnings combined with a broader sector revival are fueling fresh buying interest and establishing a positive upward bias. A surge in volume above the key value area resistance at ₹1,800 points toward an impending breakout, while a rising Directional Index suggests robust upward momentum in the coming weeks. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 38.42
- 52-week high: ₹1941.40,
- Volume: 6.96M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1700, resistance at ₹2250.
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance challenges at manufacturing plants, sharp contractions in volatile institutional export sales, and supply chain disruptions
- Buy : above ₹1890.
- Stop loss: ₹1790.
- Target price: ₹2150 (2 Months)
MOTILALOFS (current price: ₹955)
Buy above ₹960, stop ₹910, target ₹1060 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a premier Indian financial services firm spanning retail and institutional broking, wealth management, private equity, investment banking, and home finance. Following a bullish stretch that began in May 2026, the stock entered a phase of repeated profit booking, mirroring broader weakness across the financial services sector. However, a rounding pattern breakout backed by steady volume indicates that muted quarterly performance is now priced in and a trend reversal is underway. Consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 54.56,
- 52-week high: ₹1097,
- Volume: 5.98M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1200, resistance at ₹1500.
- Buy: above ₹960
- Stop loss: ₹910
- Target price: ₹1060 (2 Months)
BALRAMCHIN (current price: ₹655.75)