Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 31 July

Stock market recap: Bullish charge continued to show its spirit and the strong charge seen today is a clear indication of some change that is about to unfold in the next few days.
Stock market recap: Bullish charge continued to show its spirit and the strong charge seen today is a clear indication of some change that is about to unfold in the next few days.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
LT Foods Ltd: Buy above ₹399 | Stop ₹383 | Target ₹440 (multiday)
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd: Buy above ₹1,380 | Stop ₹1,310 target | ₹1,525 (multiday)
RBL Bank Ltd: Buy above ₹380 | Stop ₹360 | Target ₹425 (multiday)
Stock market today
Indian equities edged higher on Thursday, 30 July 2026, with auto stocks leading gains after strong quarterly earnings, though global uncertainty over US interest rates and elevated oil prices limited momentum.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.28% to 24,317.15, while the Sensex advanced 0.35% to 77,928.15. Auto shares climbed 1.6%, driven by Mahindra & Mahindra’s 2% rise and Balkrishna Industries’ sharp 10.8% surge post-results. IT stocks added 0.2%, extending their July rally to 18.6%—the sector’s best monthly performance in six years—benefiting from global AI-driven trends.
Broader indices underperformed, with small-caps down 0.6% and mid-caps slipping 0.4%. Sun Pharma hit a record high after Brazil approved its semaglutide injection, while Dabur India fell 1.8% on concerns over muted growth. Brent crude hovered near $91 a barrel after a sharp prior-day jump, keeping traders cautious. Overall, 11 of 16 sectors advanced, reflecting selective strength amid global rate and commodity headwinds.
Outlook for trading
The anxiety of the trend to climb above 24,300 was once again achieved after 17 July. Now, we will be taking a look at how the market can realign its forces to sustain this strong rise over the past few days. Now we are faced with the challenge of retaining the good work done in the past few weeks. The start of the August series has been quite stellar, and we now have a reinstated bullish bias that continues to advance towards the 24,800 zone.
The mood is definitely bullish, and the swift advance from near 23,500 towards 24,300 has been quite overwhelming. The time for reacting to this volatile rise in a matter of a few days has been quite swift. Hence, we would advocate that we are entering a phase where there is a possibility that the factors that are aiding the positive market sentiment, like the cooling down of oil prices, AI rally taking a pause, and the onset of sector rotation, could blow some encouraging tailwinds in favour of the bullish camp.
The current breakout is getting set or gradually displays a reaction to buy into. The strong move seen across the board has now pushed the market into a dip buy mode. Since the low at the start of June, which was a higher low, the market has offered many opportunities to get on the train; sadly, most of them have not been capitalised.
This is characterised by the upward gap on the daily charts at periodic intervals, indicating that the fence sitters have all jumped onto the bandwagon. At this juncture, a question arises: Is there a possibility of continued advances?
The answer is yes, as the overall positive setup across the board signals that markets are reacting to a string of positive developments on the economic front. With reasonably appealing macro numbers, the government has once again focused on developing India into a powerful nation, thus generating some positive vibes across the board.
We continue to maintain that the dip remains a buy opportunity and one should hold on to the bullish bias as the gap region now around 24,050 could now be the revised support zone for the reaction that may emerge in the coming sessions. The last two sessions we are observing that the dips that emerge a buying interest on dip fuelled a strong surge.
Now that 24,300 has been exceeded, we can look at 24,800 as the next target for the indices.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
LTFOODS (Cmp ₹397.10)
Why it’s recommended: LT Foods Ltd is a leading global consumer food company specializing in specialty rice, organic foods, and convenience items. After nearly months of decline, the stock formed a double bottom. The continued rounding at lower levels have given rise to some accumulation that can be considered for a buying opportunity. At 380 the prices are at the cusp of a strong trended move. With the markets showing some promise of revival yet again. With a strong thrust above there recent value resistance around 390 could carry the prices higher. Consider going long.
Key metrics:
P/E: 56.70,
52-week high: ₹497.50,
Volume: 7.67M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹350 | Resistance at ₹450.
Risk factors: Long ageing process, export restrictions and raw material price fluctuation.
Buy: Above ₹399.
Stop loss: ₹383.
Target price: ₹440 (two months)
SYRMA (Cmp ₹1,377.80)
Why it’s recommended: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is an Indian engineering and design company providing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) serving automotive, consumer, healthcare, and industrial sectors.
The stock after a phase of sharp decline in the electronics sector and has been performing well after some sharp profit booking in since last few months.
The sharp jump in volumes post its Q1 numbers is indicating a promising outlook. Also, there is a revival in the Relative Strength Index indicating potential upmove. With an uptick seen in the sector the Relative Strength Index, and a possible upmove and is now moving higher. Consider going long.
Key metrics:
P/E Ratio: 79.63,
52-week high: ₹1,517.70,
Volume: 8.13M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,250 | Resistance at ₹1,600.
Risk factors: High working capital intensity, supply chain and commodity price volatility, and large-scale project execution hurdle.
Buy: Above ₹1,380
Stop loss: ₹1,310
Target price: ₹1,525 (two months)
RBLBANK (Cmp ₹378.05)
Why it’s recommended: RBL Bank Ltd is an Indian private sector bank formerly known as Ratnakar Bank Ltd. It provides commercial and retail banking services across India. The stock has been performing well after some sharp profit booking, reaching the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, then slipping into consolidation, before demonstrating a spirited rise to start the week. With a long body candle in play we can see that the trends are seen reviving. Go Long.
Key metrics:
P/E Ratio: 66.85,
52-week high: ₹382.35,
Volume: 14.58M
Technical analysis: Support at ₹350 | Resistance at ₹450.
Risk factors: A large unsecured loan segment, elevated operating and credit costs that constrain earnings, and strict regulatory compliance guidelines.
Buy: Above ₹380
Stop loss: ₹360
Target price: ₹425 (two months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.