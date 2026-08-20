Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 August

Stock-market update: Selling pressure has eroded momentum, leaving the market unable to mount a meaningful rebound. Despite stronger earnings and supportive global cues, the willingness to fight back has not materialized, and prices have gradually given way under persistent declines.
Two stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Petronet LNG Ltd: Buy above ₹290 | Stop ₹278 | Target ₹325 (multiday)