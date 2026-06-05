Rajesh Exports share price falls below ₹100, hits 5% lower circuit for 2nd straight session; here's why

Rajesh Exports share price: Shares of Rajesh Exports were locked in the 5% lower circuit at ₹99.45 on Friday, 5 June, as investors continued to dump the stock amid the market regulator's findings of misstatement in the company accounts.

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The clarification issued by the company did little to assuage investor concerns, with only sell orders placed on BSE and NSE for the second day in a row. This is the second straight session of lower circuit for the stock.

The small-cap stock has lost 16% in 1 week, 17% in 1 month, 21% in 3 months, and 50% in the last 1 year.

Rajesh Exports on Thursday issued a detailed clarification following SEBI's interim order dated June 3, 2026, stating that the market regulator has not recorded any conclusive adverse findings against the company and has not imposed any fine, penalty or coercive action.

"There has been no fine, penalty or any other coercive action by SEBI against the Company which clearly establishes that there are no any adverse conclusive findings by SEBI," it said in a press release.

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The jewellery exporter maintained that the order was only an interim order and did not contain any conclusive adverse observations against the company.

The company further asserted that it has done no wrong and that all financial reporting undertaken by the company has been accurate. According to the company, the key observation in SEBI's order relates to the alleged misreporting of revenue.

"The core observation in the order is with regard to the mis-reporting of the revenues, this has emerged primarily due to confusion because SEBI has considered the EBIDTA of Valcambi instead of Revenue hence it has stated that the there is difference of about 97% in the revenue. The consolidated Revenue as stated by the Company is correct," it explained.

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The company further noted that the matter was primarily the result of confusion and a communication gap, adding that it is currently engaging with SEBI and is confident of resolving the issue by furnishing all relevant documents and information required by the regulator.

Rajesh Exports also stated that SEBI has not made any adverse observation regarding the company's earnings. According to the company, the regulator's concerns relate only to revenue reporting and stem from what it described as confusion regarding the revenues of Valcambi.

The company further argued that there would be no rationale for a listed entity to inflate revenue while maintaining the same level of earnings, as such a move would reduce margins and be detrimental to the company itself.

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What Sebi Had Said SEBI has alleged that Rajesh Exports misrepresented nearly all of its revenue over five financial years, raising concerns over the accuracy of the jewellery maker's financial statements. In a 109-page interim order, the regulator said its preliminary findings indicate that the company overstated and misrepresented its operational scale and financial performance between FY21 and FY25, with around ₹15.15 trillion, or 99.8% of revenue attributed to subsidiaries, allegedly being misrepresented.

The investigation began after a shareholder complaint in March 2024 flagged potential financial misrepresentation linked to large outstanding trade receivables. SEBI's scrutiny focused on the group's overseas structure, particularly Switzerland-based Valcambi SA, which Rajesh Exports had described as its principal operating entity.

While 97%-99% of consolidated revenue was reported to come from overseas subsidiaries, SEBI found that Valcambi's standalone audited revenue accounted for less than 0.5% of the consolidated revenue reported by Rajesh Exports and its holding company, Global Gold Refineries AG (GGR).

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The regulator also alleged that the company repeatedly failed to provide detailed information on sales, purchases, debtors, creditors and inventory, citing Swiss data protection and confidentiality laws. SEBI rejected this argument and further highlighted inconsistencies in customer-wise sales data submitted during the investigation, with varying figures and discrepancies across multiple filings.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.