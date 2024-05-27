Rajesh Gopinathan joins NSE board
Gopinathan's appointment comes at a time when the bourse is looking to shift its data centre from its existing premises with colocation becoming the dominant mode of trading after the pandemic.
Mumbai: Rajesh Gopinathan, former MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services and professor IIT Bombay, has joined the board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), making him the second former head of a technology company to be appointed after Veneet Nayar, former vice chairman & CEO of HCL Technologies, joined the NSE board in September 2021 as non-independent director.
