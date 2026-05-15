Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Ajanta Pharma, Tata Communications, NMDC shares to buy today - 15 May

Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Friday, 15 May, supported by gains in IT stocks and positive cues from US markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 451.46 points, or 0.60%, to 75,850.18 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 143.25 points, or 0.60%, to 23,832.85.

Leading gains on the Sensex were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki India.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which stocks are recommended for buying on May 15th? ⌵ Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests Ajanta Pharma, Tata Communications, and NMDC. Raja Venkatraman recommends ZYDUSLIFE, BERGEPAINT, and NAMINDIA. Sumeet Bagadia recommends Indus Towers, RBL Bank, Adani Green Energy, Natco Pharma, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure. MarketSmith India recommends Engineers India Limited and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. 2 What is the outlook for the Nifty 50 on May 15th? ⌵ The Nifty 50 has been volatile, trading between 23,200 and 24,500. A breakout above 24,000 could lead to a move towards 24,300–24,500, while 23,200–23,100 acts as a crucial support zone. 3 What are the key technical indicators for Ajanta Pharma, Tata Communications, and NMDC? ⌵ Ajanta Pharma is above its key SMAs, showing bullish momentum with favorable RSI and Bollinger Band signals. Tata Communications shows a trend reversal with higher highs and lower lows, supported by SMAs and volume. NMDC is in a strong uptrend, well above its SMAs, with rising volumes and favorable RSI across timeframes. 4 What are the risk factors associated with buying ZYDUSLIFE, BERGEPAINT, and NAMINDIA? ⌵ ZYDUSLIFE faces risks from regulatory scrutiny, market competition, and acquisition integration challenges. BERGEPAINT's risks include market competition, raw material cost volatility, and high valuations. NAMINDIA's risks are market volatility and regulatory changes. 5 What are the technical buy recommendations for Engineers India Limited and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd? ⌵ Engineers India Limited is recommended for a 'consolidation base breakout' with a target of ₹320 and stop loss at ₹235. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd is recommended after reclaiming the 200-DMA on above-average volume, with a target of ₹1,990 and stop loss at ₹1,650.

Shares of oil marketing companies declined over 2% after petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre each — the first hike in more than four years — amid rising losses due to elevated crude oil prices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed more than 1% to trade above $107 per barrel.

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Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 For the past month, the benchmark index has remained extremely volatile within a broad trading range of 24,500 to 23,200, indicating a lack of strength and direction. Hence, any range breakout on either side may indicate the further direction. At current levels, 23,200-23,100 will act as a crucial support zone. On the upside, any sustainable close above the 24,000 level may trigger upside momentum toward the 24,300–24,500 levels.

Stocks to buy today Ajanta Pharma Ltd With the current close, the stock decisively surpassed the "multiple resistance zone" of 3130-3140 on a closing basis, amid heavy volume, indicating increased participation at the breakout zone. The stock is well placed above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up alongside the price rise, which further confirms the bullish trend. The daily and weekly "Bollinger Band" buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 3,450-3,670, and its downside support zone is 3,150-3,000.

Tata Communications Ltd On the daily chart, the stock has experienced a trend reversal, with higher highs and lower lows, indicating bullish sentiment. In addition, the stock is well above its 20-, 50-, and 100-day SMAs, which reconfirms the bullish trend. This breakout around the ₹1,620 level was accompanied by huge volume spurts, signalling increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹1,750-1,850, and its downside support zone is ₹1,620-1,570.

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NMDC The stock is in a strong uptrend, with a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating sustained strength. Additionally, the stock is well above its 20, 50, and 100-day SMAs, which reconfirms the bullish trend. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Huge rising volumes along with price increases indicate increased participation. Any weekly decisive close above the 95 level will indicate a "Rounding bottom" formation. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 103-109, and its downside support zone is 91-88.

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