Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Allied Blenders, Torrent Pharma, Zee Ent shares to buy today - 12 June

Stock market news: Indian equity markets opened sharply higher on Friday, mirroring gains across Asian markets after easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted investor sentiment. The rally came after US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes against Iran, citing progress in ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

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At 9:15 IST, the benchmark Nifty 50 advanced 1.08% to 23,412.55, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.19% to 74,709.27.

The positive sentiment was broad-based, with all 16 major sectoral indices trading in the green. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Global markets were buoyed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, with Brent crude futures falling to nearly a two-month low of around $89 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation and energy costs. Asian equities surged as much as 4% amid hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Iran could sign a peace agreement as early as this weekend, potentially paving the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. However, Iran stated that it had not yet taken a final decision on any proposed agreement, keeping some uncertainty in the market.

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Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 In the hourly and daily charts, the benchmark index continues to trend down, forming a lower-tops-and-bottoms pattern. Currently, the index is sustaining below its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, which reconfirms the bearish trend. From current levels, the short-term outlook remains negative, with immediate support at 23,000. Any sustainable close below this level may trigger further weakness toward the 22,800-22,500 levels. On the upside, the supply zone is around 23,500 levels. The daily RSI strength indicator remains in negative territory, indicating a loss of strength.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Stocks to buy today Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd Cmp: ₹ 612 On the daily chart, the stock decisively surpassed the "multiple resistance" zone at 596 on a closing basis, with heavy volume. The daily "Bollinger Band" buy signal indicates increased participation. Allied Blenders is well placed above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up alongside the price rise, which further confirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

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Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 650-680, and its downside support zone is the 570–590 levels.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cmp: ₹ 4,582 Since March 2025, the stock has been inching up within a weekly "up-sloping" channel, signalling a sustained uptrend. Torrent Pharma is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The stock is well placed above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up alongside the price rise, which further confirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹4,700-4,900, and its downside support zone is ₹4,470-4,400.

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Cmp: ₹ 111 On the daily and weekly charts, Zee Entertainment share price has confirmed a trend reversal, forming higher tops and bottoms. Last week, the stock decisively surpassed the "multiple resistance" zone at 100 levels on closing, accompanied by heavy volumes, indicating increased participation. The stock is well above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which reconfirms the bullish trend. The weekly "Bollinger Band" buy signal shows increased momentum.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 125-132, and its downside support zone is the 100–105 levels.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.