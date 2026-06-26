Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests JSW Infrastructure, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Welspun Living shares to buy next week

The Indian stock market is closed on Friday, 26 June, due to the Muharram holiday. Trading in equities, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for the day.

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Ahead of the holiday, Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to a third consecutive week on Thursday—the longest in seven months—as easing crude oil prices and recent measures to support the rupee and attract foreign inflows boosted investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.14% higher at 24,056, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.14% to close at 77,100.47. Both indices surged more than 1% during the session before paring most of their gains amid profit-booking in the final hour of trade.

For the week, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.2%, while the Sensex added 0.4%.

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Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 closed at 24056, marking a gain of 34 points. Index opened on a positive note and touched an intraday high of 24,262, but witnessed a sharp bout of selling in the final hour of trade. The index formed a small bearish candle with a long upper shadow, indicating selling pressure and resistance at higher levels.

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For bulls to regain control, the index needs to decisively close above Thursday's high of 24,262, which could pave the way for a move toward the upper Bollinger Band near 24,365. On the downside, 24,000 and 23,800 remain crucial support levels, and holding above these zones is essential to maintain the positive undertone.

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Stocks to buy next week JSW Infrastructure Ltd Cmp: ₹ 331 The stock demonstrates a robust, sustained uptrend, marked by a series of higher highs and lows on the daily and weekly charts, further validated by a range of bullish technical indicators. It currently trades comfortably above its upward-sloping 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages. A favourable Relative Strength Index (RSI) across all timeframes and a "Bollinger Band" buy signal highlight its accelerating momentum.

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As the price approaches a critical multi-month resistance zone between 345 and 355, a decisive breakout could drive the stock toward an upside target of 370-400. Backed by this strong technical setup and a solid downside support base at the 318 to 310 levels, the ideal strategy for investors right now is to buy, hold, and accumulate.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Cmp: ₹ 201 The stock is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, having recently confirmed a "rounding bottom" breakout on the weekly chart at 187, driven by massive trading volume. This breakout is further supported by rising volumes over the past 3 to 5 months, signalling increased market participation and conviction. Reaffirming this sustained uptrend, the stock trades comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), all of which trend upward alongside price action. Additionally, broad-based strength and accelerating momentum are highlighted by a favourable Relative Strength Index (RSI) across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes, coupled with active "Bollinger Band" buy signals on both the weekly and monthly charts.

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Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 215-230, and its downside support zone is 189-180.

Welspun Living Ltd Cmp: ₹ 167 With the past couple of weeks' price action, the stock has decisively surpassed the "horizontal channel" breakout at the 155 level, accompanied by high volume, confirming increased participation. The weekly and monthly "Bollinger Band" buy signal shows increased momentum. The stock is well above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up alongside the price rise, which reinforces the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 180-200, and its downside support zone is 155-160.

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Also Read | BSE, NSE closed for trading today for Muharram

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.