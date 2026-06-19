Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests K.P.R. Mill, Olectra Greentech, Nykaa shares to buy today - 19 June

Stock market news: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Friday, snapping a five-session winning streak, as weakness in information technology stocks weighed heavily on market sentiment following a cautious earnings outlook from global consulting giant Accenture.

The NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.73% to 23,991.20, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.72% to 76,852.86 in early trade. The pullback comes after a strong rally over the previous five sessions, during which the Nifty and Sensex gained 4.3% and 4.8%, respectively, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global risk appetite.

Advertisement

Selling pressure was broad-based, with all 16 major sectoral indices trading in the red. The Nifty IT index emerged as the biggest laggard, tumbling 5.1% as all its constituents declined.

Heavyweights including TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro dropped between 3.3% and 6%, mirroring weakness in global technology sentiment after Accenture's outlook raised concerns over demand trends in the sector.

The sharp reversal follows several sessions of gains in domestic equities, as investors turned cautious despite mixed cues from other Asian markets. Market participants are now closely watching global growth signals and corporate earnings commentary for further direction.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 The Nifty 50 index continues to show resilience by remaining above the psychologically significant 24,000 mark and maintaining a positive technical outlook. It is currently in a consolidation phase following a recent upward movement, indicating healthy profit-taking rather than a reversal of the trend. From a technical perspective, immediate support is at 24,000, with a stronger support zone around 23,900.

Advertisement

As long as the index remains above 23,900 on a closing basis, the broader trend is expected to remain positive. Any declines should be viewed as buying opportunities. On the upside, the 24,150 zone is a crucial resistance area where selling pressure may initially occur. However, a decisive breakout and sustained move above 24,150 could trigger fresh momentum and short-covering, paving the way for a swift rally towards the 24,300–24,500 range in the near term.

The current price structure reflects a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, reaffirming the ongoing bullish trend. Momentum indicators also remain supportive, suggesting that the primary trend is intact despite intermittent consolidation.

Stocks to buy today K.P.R. Mill Cmp: ₹ 1,188 K.P.R. Mill's share price has executed a definitive technical breakout, closing decisively above its one-year multiple resistance zone at 1120, on the back of elevated trading volumes, signalling strong market participation. This bullish price action is structurally validated by the asset trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). All of these SMAs are sloping upward, reinforcing the short to medium-term uptrend. Furthermore, momentum indicators corroborate this robust underlying strength across all time horizons, as evidenced by favourable Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts, alongside concurrent daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals, which indicate accelerating upward momentum.

Advertisement

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1,250-1,350, and its downside support zone is 1,150-1,120.

Olectra Greentech Cmp: ₹ 1,451 On the daily chart, Olectra Greentech share price confirmed a "Cup & Handle" pattern breakout at the 1,390 level, accompanied by huge volumes. This indicates bullish momentum ahead. This buying momentum has found support around the 20-day SMA, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The concurrent daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals that denote accelerating upward momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1,550-1,650, and its downside support zone is 1,400-1,340.

Advertisement

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) Cmp: ₹ 298 With the current session's 6% upmove, Nykaa share price has surpassed the 5-6 months' multiple resistance zone of 285 levels on a closing basis, along with huge volumes indicating increased participation. This buying momentum is evident around the 20-, 50-, and 100-day SMA support zone, which reinforces the bullish trend. The daily "Bollinger band" buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 320-335, and its downside support zone is 285-290.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.