Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests NBCC, Lupin, RBL Bank shares to buy today - 8 May

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, opened lower on Friday, 8 May, amid rising crude oil prices and renewed tensions between the US and Iran, which weighed on investor sentiment.

As of 10:21 IST, the Nifty 50 declined 0.47% to 24,213.40, while the Sensex fell 0.51% to 77,448.45.

Selling pressure was broad-based, with 12 of the 16 major sectoral indices trading in the red. However, broader markets remained relatively resilient, with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What stocks did Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommend buying on May 8th? ⌵ Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommended buying NBCC (India) Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and RBL Bank Ltd. 2 What is the outlook for Nifty 50 according to market experts? ⌵ The Nifty 50 is in an uptrend, facing resistance around 24,500-24,600 and support at 24000-23800. Experts suggest it needs to hold above 24,300 for further upside. 3 What are the key technical indicators supporting the buy recommendations for NBCC, Lupin, and RBL Bank? ⌵ These stocks show bullish trends supported by moving averages (20, 50-day SMAs), positive RSI readings across multiple time frames, and volume surges on price breakouts. 4 What is the target price and stop loss for RBL Bank shares as recommended by analysts? ⌵ Chandan Taparia recommends a buy for RBL Bank with a target price of ₹365 and a stop loss of ₹333. Rajesh Palviya suggests an upside of 360-385 and support at 335-328. 5 How did the Indian stock market perform on May 8th, and what factors influenced it? ⌵ The Indian stock market opened lower and remained volatile, influenced by rising crude oil prices and US-Iran tensions. Broader markets showed resilience, with midcap and smallcap indices gaining.

Asian markets also came under pressure, falling around 1.3%, after Brent crude climbed back above $100 per barrel. Oil prices rebounded after the US and Iran exchanged fire on Thursday, marking the most serious escalation since the month-long ceasefire began.

Despite the weak opening, market experts said Indian equities continue to display resilience amid volatility, supported by sustained buying interest in broader market pockets such as midcaps, defence, capital goods, and power stocks.

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Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 The index is in an uptrend on the daily chart, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. Currently, the prices are well above the 20- and 50-day SMAs, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. Nifty 50 is facing a short-term resistance around 24,500-24,600 levels, and any decisive close above the same may trigger further upside towards 24,800-25,000 levels. The crucial support zone is placed around 24000-23800 levels. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in positive territory, indicating rising strength.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today NBCC (India) Ltd Cmp: ₹97

With the current close, the stock surpassed the "multiple resistance zone" of 96 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes indicating a strong comeback of bulls. The 20- and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) positive crossover reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 103-106, and its downside support zone is the 95-91 levels.

Lupin Ltd Cmp: ₹2,462

On the daily and weekly time frame, the stock decisively surpassed the "multiple resistance" zone of 2390 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volume, indicating a resumption of the prior uptrend. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly "Bollinger Band" buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 2550-2700, and its downside support zone is the 2430-2400 levels.

RBL Bank Ltd Cmp: ₹350

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates sustained upward momentum.The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly "Bollinger Band" buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 360-385, and its downside support zone is the 335-328 levels.