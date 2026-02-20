Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests ONGC, RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital shares to buy today

Stock market today: On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices remained largely unchanged after a significant decline the day before. This stability occurs against the backdrop of rising oil prices, which have reached a six-month high due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran—an important concern for India as a net energy importer.

As of 9:42 IST, the Nifty 50 edged up by 0.03% to 25,465, while the BSE Sensex dipped just 0.07% to 82,467.7. After an initial drop of about 0.3% at the market open, both indices have effectively curbed their losses.

On Thursday, both benchmarks experienced a notable decline of approximately 1.5%, marking their largest drop in over two weeks. At the open, eight out of 16 major sectors reported losses, while small-cap and mid-cap stocks held steady.

Market analysts firmly attribute this weakness to global uncertainty and rising geopolitical risks. Brent crude oil prices surged to $71.87 per barrel on Friday, culminating in a 6.6% increase over three days. This spike represents a considerable threat to India, the world's third-largest crude oil importer, underscoring the urgency of addressing these market dynamics.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 The index continues to trade within a falling channel and recently faced sharp selling pressure after failing near the upper band. It is currently sustaining below its 20-day SMA (25,539), reinforcing the prevailing negative bias. Immediate support is placed around 25,373 (16th February low) and the 200-day SMA at 25,319. A decisive breach of this zone could accelerate downside momentum, leading to a fill of the 3rd February bullish gap near 25,108. On the upside, the 40-day EMA at 25,668 stands as immediate resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle at 25,800.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) Cmp: ₹ 275 ONGC share price has delivered a decisive breakout above the past 3–4 weeks’ downward sloping trendline at the 273 level on a closing basis, signalling a shift in short-term momentum. It is comfortably trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, reinforcing the broader bullish structure. The breakout is backed by a noticeable surge in volumes, indicating strong market participation and validation of the move. Additionally, the daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remain in positive territory, highlighting strengthening momentum across multiple timeframes.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 290-315, and its downside support zone is the 265-250 levels.

RBL Bank Ltd Cmp: ₹ 333 With the latest close, RBL Bank share price has decisively cleared multiple resistance levels around the 130 zone, backed by a sharp surge in volumes—signalling strong bullish conviction. It is firmly trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, all of which are trending higher alongside price action, reaffirming the strength of the uptrend. On the momentum front, the weekly RSI has delivered a positive crossover above its reference line and broken past its downward-sloping trendline, generating a fresh buy signal and reinforcing the constructive outlook.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 350-375, and its downside support zone is the 320-300 levels.

Sammaan Capital Ltd Cmp: ₹ 151 On both the daily and weekly charts, Sammaan Capital share price has established a strong base around the 138 zone since early December 2025, signalling accumulation at lower levels. A breakout above the short-term downward sloping trendline marks the onset of a fresh uptrend, further validated by a surge in volumes—indicating strong participation at the breakout level. Momentum indicators add to the bullish bias, with both daily and weekly RSI delivering positive crossovers above their reference lines, generating clear buy signals.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 160-165, and its downside support zone is the 144-140 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.