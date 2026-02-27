Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Samvardhana Motherson, Indusind Bank, Fortis shares to buy today

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 declined in the early session on Friday, influenced by a sluggish trend in global markets and new outflows from foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 364.62 points to reach 81,883.99 in the initial trading phase. The 50-share NSE Nifty 50 experienced a decrease of 117.15 points, landing at 25,379.40.

Within the Sensex constituents, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the notable decliners.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Eternal saw gains.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹3,465.99 crore on Thursday, as per exchange statistics. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks valued at ₹5,031.57 crore.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 has been trading within a downward-sloping channel since 3rd February, with the upper band positioned near 25,700. A decisive close above this level is crucial to unlock fresh upside momentum towards 26,000. Index continues to hold above its 200-day SMA at 25,346, preserving the broader bullish undertone. However, a breach below this support could trigger a fill of the 3rd February bullish gap near 25,108. Meanwhile, the daily RSI has flattened and remains below its reference line, indicating a lack of clear directional bias.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Cmp: ₹ 135 The stock remains in a strong uptrend across all time frames, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Since 11th February 2026, it has been consolidating within a minor falling channel, and the recent decisive breakout signals continuation of the primary uptrend. The stock is firmly positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with all key averages trending higher alongside price action, reaffirming a robust bullish structure. RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly time frames indicates strengthening momentum without entering overbought territory.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 145-155, and its downside support zone is the 132-128 levels.

Indusind Bank Ltd Cmp: ₹ 965 The stock is trending within a well-defined rising channel, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. With the latest close, it has delivered a decisive breakout above the multiple resistance zone around 958, signalling continuation of the uptrend and a move towards the upper band of the channel. The breakout is supported by healthy volumes, reflecting strong bullish participation. Momentum remains favourable, with positive volume dynamics reinforcing near-term strength. The daily RSI is comfortably above the 50 mark, indicating improving momentum without entering overbought territory.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1000-1020, and its downside support zone is the 940-920 levels.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd Cmp: ₹ 964 The stock has confirmed a decisive breakout above the inverted head and shoulders pattern at 949 on a closing basis, signalling the onset of a fresh uptrend. It remains firmly positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with all key averages trending higher in sync with price action, reinforcing a strong bullish structure.

Momentum indicators further validate the strength, as the daily, weekly, and monthly RSI sustain above the 50 mark, reflecting broad-based momentum. Additionally, buy signals on the daily Bollinger Bands highlight accelerating upside traction and continued bullish potential.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1000-1020, and its downside support zone is the 935-910 levels.

