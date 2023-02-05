Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy this week

The Adani controversy caused significant instability over the week, but the Nifty Index climbed by 0.53% and the Sensex gained by about 1.8%, while the BSE Midcap Index declined by 0.5% and the BSE SmallCap Index grew by 0.5%. At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting last week, the US central bank declared an uptick to the benchmark lending rate of one-quarter point, bringing it to a target range of 4.50-4.75 percent in the last week, and during the same time period, FPIs were net sellers in the previous five trading sessions while DIIs were net buyers. Analysts anticipate that Dalal Street may, nevertheless, remain focused on the macro movements influenced by global cues, the Budget release, and the RBI's rate decision.