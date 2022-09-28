Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 28 Sept

Day trading strategies for stock market today

Speaking on Nifty 50 outlook, Rajesh Palviya said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a small Bearish candle with shadows on either side, indicating indecisiveness amongst participants regarding the direction. The index is holding 200 DMA from the last two trading sessions placing around the 16900 level, which is a crucial level to watch out for. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating negative bias, in a short term. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17150 level, it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 17300-17500 levels. Important support for the day is around 16900. However, if the index sustains below 16900, then it may witness profit booking, which would take the index towards 16800-16600 levels."