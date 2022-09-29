Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 29 Sept

Stock market today: Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook

Speaking on Nifty technical outlook, Rajesh Palviya said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow indicating selling pressure and resistance near 200 DMA. The index is approaching a bullish gap area between 16746-16653 which may act as crucial support. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17000 level, it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 17150-17300 levels. Important support for the day is around 16800. However, if the index sustains below 16800, it may witness profit booking, which would take the index towards 16650-16500 levels."