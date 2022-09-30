Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 30 Sept4 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 07:46 AM IST
- Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities has recommended traders to look at Abbott India, Poonawala Fincorp and Dabur shares
On account of weak global markets and slowdown concern, Indian stock market finished in negative territory on seventh day in a row. The 50-stock index Nifty went off 40 points and closed at 16,818 while BSE Sensex plunged 188 points and ended at 56,409 levels. Nifty Bank index corrected 112 points and finished at 37,647 mark. However, mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 0.31 per cent and 0.63 per cent respectively and managed to beat the key benchmark indices on previous session.