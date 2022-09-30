Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 30 Sept

Day trading guide for today

Speaking on day trading strategies, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a bearish candle that engulfed the previous day's candle, as the index faced resistance at 200 DMA and the previous day’s high. The index is approaching a bullish gap area between 16746-16653 which may act as crucial support. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart indicating negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17000 level, it would witness buying, leading the index towards 17150-17300 levels. Important support for the day is around 16750. However, if the index sustains below 16750, it may witness profit booking, which would take the index towards 16600-16500 levels."