Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today — 4th Oct

Palviya went on to add that crucial support for the day is around 16800. However, if the index sustains below 16800, it may witness profit booking that would take it towards 16700-16600 levels. Nifty is trading below its 20, 50, and 200-day SMA, pointing to a negative bias in the short term. Nifty will remain in an uptrend for the medium term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. The daily strength indicator RSI is moving downwards and is quoting below its reference line, indicating negative bias in the short term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}