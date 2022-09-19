Rajesh Palviya's stock recommendations: 2 stocks to buy or sell today — 19th Sep

Rajesh Palviya's recommendations

Speaking on Nifty technical outlook, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said, "On the weekly chart, the index has formed a Bearish Engulfing candle with an upper shadow indicating selling around the 18100 level. Nifty closed near an upward sloping trendline at 17500. A daily close below 17500 will lead the Nifty towards the 17200-17000 level. Whereas if the Nifty holds above the trendline then it is expected to bounce back. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17700 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17900-18100 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 17400 level it would witness selling, which would take the index towards 17100-16900."