Rajesh Palviya's stock recommendations: 3 stocks to buy or sell today — 12 Sept

On Nifty 50 technical outlook, Rajesh Palviya said, "On the weekly chart, the index has formed a long bullish candle forming a higher High-low compared to the previous week, and has closed above the previous week's high indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 18000 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18100-18400 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 17600 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17500-17300. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 18400-17400 with a positive bias."

