Speaking on Nifty 50 technical outlook, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a small Bullish candle with an upper shadow indicating selling pressure as well as resistance at higher levels. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating a sustained up trend. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17,900 level it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 18,000 to 18,100 levels. Important Support for the day is around 17,700 mark. However, if the index sustains below 17,700 levels, it may witness profit booking, which would take the index towards 17,600 to 17,500 levels."

