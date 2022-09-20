Rajesh Palviya stock recommendations: 3 stocks to buy today — 20th Sept

According to Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research, Axis Securities, on the daily chart, the index has formed a small bullish candle with shadows on either side representing extreme volatility. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating a sustained up trend in the medium term. The index broke below the upward sloping trend line in the previous day's trade, whereas it is not able to take out 20 SMA placed at 17677, which is the crucial level to watch out for. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17700 level it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 17800-17900 levels. Important Support for the day is around 17550. However, if the index sustains below 17550, it may witness profit booking, which would take the index towards 17450-17350 levels. Nifty is trading above 50, 100, and 200-day SMA, indicating positive bias in the short to medium term.

