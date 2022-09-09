Rajesh Palviya's stock recommendations: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — Sept 9

On Bank Nifty technical outlook, Rajesh Palviya said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a bullish candle and has closed above its previous session's high representing a positive bias ahead. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the daily chart indicating a short-term up trend. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above the 40300 level it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 40500-40800 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 40000 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 39800-39500."