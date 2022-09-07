Rajesh Palviya's stock recommendations: Day trading stocks to buy or sell today

Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities believes that despite range-bound trend at stock market of India, day traders have a chance to make money out of it. He said that trend deciding level for Nifty 50 index is 17,670. If Nifty trades above this level, then we may witness a further rally up to 17,750 to 17,845 may be up to 17,930 levels. However, if Nifty trades below 17,670 levels then, we may see some profit booking initiating in the market, which may correct up to 17,575, 17.490 to 17,395 levels.