This newly listed stock jumps 2% on ₹60 crore order win, up 360% since listing in December

Multibagger small-cap stock in focus today: Rajesh Power Services, a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,700 crore, extended its upward run for the third consecutive session, gaining another 2% in intraday trade on Wednesday to reach ₹1,540 per share. The rally followed news of the company securing another order, boosting investor sentiment toward the stock.

In a regulatory filing today, the company informed investors that it had secured a ₹60 crore order from Gift Power Company Limited for distribution and backup power systems in the SEZ and DTA areas of GIFT City. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company has received orders from Gift Power Company Limited for distribution and backup power systems in the SEZ and DTA areas of GIFT City," Rajesh Power Services said in today’s filing.

The company reported a healthy financial performance for FY25, with revenue from operations surging 288.6% year-on-year to ₹1,107.44 crore, compared to ₹284.97 crore in FY24. Total income rose 277.8% YoY to ₹1,114.66 crore.

EBITDA (excluding other income) more than tripled to ₹133.75 crore, reflecting a 293.9% increase over the previous year, while EBITDA margin improved slightly to 12.08% from 11.92%. Profit before tax jumped 261.4% to ₹123.12 crore, and profit after tax soared 258.9% to ₹93.37 crore, with a PAT margin of 8.43%.

"We are set to execute technically challenging projects that will push the boundaries of innovation, as we actively pursue our mission of delivering excellence and shaping the future of infrastructure," the company said in its earnings filing.

Trades 360% higher than its IPO price Rajesh Power Services made its stock market debut in December, listing at ₹668 per share against the issue price of ₹335, a premium of 100%. Following its strong debut on Dalal Street, the stock has largely sustained its momentum, closing in the green in four out of the six months since listing, including December.

In the previous trading session, the stock crossed the ₹1,500 mark for the first time, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,572 per share. At current levels, it is trading 360% above its IPO price, making it one of the biggest wealth creators among recent market entrants.

About Rajesh Power Services RPSL is one of the leading specialized Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies engaged in the Power Transmission & Distribution Sector. The company provides its services across various verticals, including turnkey execution of GIS substations, AIS substations, extra-high-voltage power cables and transmission lines, and construction of distribution systems.