Rajnandini Fashion share price makes flat debut, lists at ₹63, same as SME IPO price

Rajnandini Fashion India debuted at 63 on the BSE SME, meeting expectations with a grey market premium of 6. The IPO was oversubscribed by 203.74 times, with significant interest from retail and institutional investors. The company aims to raise 13.85 crore for business growth.

Pranati Deva
Published3 Jun 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Rajnandini Fashion IPO Listing
Rajnandini Fashion IPO Listing(Image: Pixabay )

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Listing: Rajnandini Fashion India share price made a flat debut in the Indian stock market today, 3 June. Rajnandini Fashion share price was listed on Wednesday at 63. apiece on BSE SME, same as its issue price.

The SME IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at 6 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of 69, a premium of 9.5% from its IPO price of 63.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Subscription Status

Rajnandini Fashion IPO witnessed an extraordinary subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 203.74 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was bid 168.63 times, the NII portion was booked 393.63 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 122.04 times.

The company received bids for 39.24 crore shares against 19.26 lakh shares on offer.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Details

The Rajnandini Fashion India SME IPO was available for subscription from May 26 to May 29, while the basis of allotment was finalised on June 1.

The public issue was a book-built offering aggregating 18.21 crore and consisted solely of a fresh issue of 29 lakh equity shares. There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the IPO.

The company fixed the IPO price at 63 per equity share. Investors were required to bid in lots of 2,000 shares. For retail participants, the minimum application size was 4,000 shares, requiring an investment of 2,52,000 based on the issue price.

Rajnandini Fashion India intends to deploy the net proceeds of 13.85 crore towards various business objectives. Of this, 1.35 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure related to the establishment of a new manufacturing facility. Another 5.50 crore will be utilised for partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while 7 crore has been allocated to meet working capital requirements. The balance amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO lot size was fixed at 2,000 shares. Retail investors had to apply for a minimum of two lots, equivalent to 4,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of around 2,90,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the company mobilised 5.15 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor bidding process was conducted on May 25, 2026.

Established in 2010, Rajnandini Fashion India is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of women's apparel through both online and offline distribution channels. The company caters to ethnic wear as well as casual wear segments.

Its ethnic wear portfolio comprises sarees, kurtis, kurta sets and unstitched dress materials. The casual wear range includes tops, tunics, dresses and maternity gowns. These products are manufactured using a variety of fabrics, including cotton, rayon, silk and poly-cotton.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

IPOIPO ListingGrey Market PremiumSME IPOIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
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