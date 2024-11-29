Rajputana Biodiesel IPO: The issue that closed for subscription on 28 November saw a strong response being subscribed more than 718 times. The issue that had opened on 26 November is expected to see share allotment finalised soon. The Rajputana Biodiesel share is planned to list the shares on December 3, 2024, at NSE SME.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the Rajputana Biodiesel IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Since Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue that is to see share listed on NSE SME, one can check allotment status on site of the registrar or the NSE

Steps to check Subscription status online Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the Rajputana Biodiesel issue

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Rajputana Biodiesel Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited share will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as 3 December 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Step1- Click on link

Step 2) Log in with your username and password. (Sign up with all the requisite details if you are yet not registered

Step 3) Select the company in the dropdown.

Step 4) Enter your PAN number and enter your application number.

Step 5) Click 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO GMP Rajputana Biodiesel IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at + 111 . This means that Rajputana Biodiesel shares are available in the grey market at premium of ₹111 over the issue price

It also means that market participants are expecting Rajputana Biodiesel shares to list at ₹241, 85.38% premium over the upper bank of the issue price at ₹111.