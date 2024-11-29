Hello User
Rajputana Biodiesel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Rajputana Biodiesel IPO: The issue that closed for subscription on 28 November after a strong response is expected to see share allotment finalised soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP, as focus shifts to listing

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO : Steps to check allotment status online

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO: The issue that closed for subscription on 28 November saw a strong response being subscribed more than 718 times. The issue that had opened on 26 November is expected to see share allotment finalised soon. The Rajputana Biodiesel share is planned to list the shares on December 3, 2024, at NSE SME.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for the Rajputana Biodiesel IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Since Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue that is to see share listed on NSE SME, one can check allotment status on site of the registrar or the NSE

Steps to check Subscription status online

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the Rajputana Biodiesel issue

step 1- Go to IPO registrar Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website on this link -

https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Rajputana Biodiesel Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited share will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as 3 December 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Step1- Click on link

https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2) Log in with your username and password. (Sign up with all the requisite details if you are yet not registered

Step 3) Select the company in the dropdown.

Step 4) Enter your PAN number and enter your application number.

Step 5) Click 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO GMP

Rajputana Biodiesel IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at + 111 . This means that Rajputana Biodiesel shares are available in the grey market at premium of 111 over the issue price

It also means that market participants are expecting Rajputana Biodiesel shares to list at 241, 85.38% premium over the upper bank of the issue price at 111.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
