Shares of Rajratan Global Wire rose nearly 5 percent in intra-day trade on Monday, March 24, 2025, following the company’s announcement of an upcoming investor meet. The stock, however, remains significantly below its 52-week high.

The company informed that its management would participate in virtual group meetings with analysts and investors. The interactions will take place at the Bharat Connect Conference: Rising Stars March 2025, hosted by Arihant Capital Markets. The meeting is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

The company clarified that the discussions would be based on publicly available information, and no unpublished price-sensitive information would be disclosed during the meeting.

Weak Q3 Financial Performance Weighs on Sentiment For the December 2024 quarter, Rajratan Global Wire reported a 50 percent decline in net profit to ₹9.3 crore, compared to ₹19.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue fell 6 percent year-on-year to ₹218.4 crore, while Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 23 percent to ₹26.3 crore. The EBITDA margin also contracted to 12 percent from 14.7 percent in the previous year.

The weak operating performance was attributed to higher expenses, with other costs rising by ₹10 crore year-on-year. Additionally, finance costs increased to ₹8 crore, up from ₹5 crore last year.

Stock Price Trend Despite Monday’s rise, Rajratan Global Wire shares remain under pressure. The stock has lost over 50 percent from its 52-week high of ₹693, recorded in April 2024, and is still trading close to its 52-week low of ₹280, hit earlier this month.

Over the past year, the stock has declined by more than 7 percent. In March 2025 alone, it has fallen by 1.6 percent, marking its eighth consecutive month of losses. The stock dropped over 22 percent in February and 10 percent in January, highlighting the ongoing bearish trend.