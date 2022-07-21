Rakesh Jhunjhunwala adds this auto stock in portfolio as auto index near record high2 min read . 08:44 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull holds 18,30,388 shares, which is 1.39 per cent of total paid up capital of the company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After the end of Q1FY23, retail investors and market observers are busy scanning portfolio of ace Indian investors as it would give them an idea about the direction in which smart money is moving. For such investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought stake in the auto company Escorts Kubota. Big Bull's name has appeared in the latest shareholding pattern of the company. Probably, Big Bull is bullish on the auto sector as Nifty Auto index has climbed to life-time high of 12,660.70 levels in July 2022.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Escorts Kubota
According to shareholding pattern of Escorts Kubota for April to June 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 18,30,388 shares, which is 1.39 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought fresh stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter.
However, it would be difficult to establish whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought all these Escorts Kubota shares in Q1FY23 or he bought some fresh issues of the company in recently ended June 2022 quarter while he used to hold some stocks of the company (below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of Escorts Kubota) in previous quarter as well. It also can't be established whether Big Bull bought all these shares in one shot or he bought it in a calibrated manner because exchange filing rules make it mandatory for the listed companies to share names of the shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company.
Escorts Kubota share price history
After remaining sideways from December 2021 to March 2022, this new Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock went through some consolidation. But, in last one month, it has given some sharp upside movements delivering around 14 per cent return in last one month. In last one year, Escorts Kubota shares have risen from around ₹1670 to ₹1729 apiece levels, logging near 48 per cent rise in this time horizon. In last 5 years, this auto stock has surged from around ₹655 to ₹1729 levels, ascending to the tune of 165 per cent in this period.
