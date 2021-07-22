Rakesh Jhunjhunwala adds this housing finance stock in his portfolio

Shares of Indiabulls Housing were trading over 4% higher at ₹277 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Thursday's early deals. The stock is up 25% this year (year-to-date or YTD). Indiabulls Housing, one of India’s leading housing finance companies (HFC), is part of Indiabulls Group and offers home loans in the affordable housing segment. The mortgage financier reported a two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹276 crore in the quarter ended March. The lender’s gross bad loan ratio climbed to 2.66% in the March quarter from 1.8% a year ago. During the same period, its loan book shrank 9.6%.