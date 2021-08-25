State-run Canara Bank has become the latest stock addition in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's portfolio. As per the BSE shareholding pattern released by the bank for the period ended August 24, 2021, Indian ace investor Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’, has acquired 1.59% stake or 2,88,50,000 shares in the PSU bank.

Canara Bank on Tuesday said it has approved allotment of over 16.73 crore shares in the ₹2,500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) that had opened on August 17 and closed on August 23, 2021. Brokerage and research firm Emkay has a 'Buy' recommendation on the PSU bank stock as it expects QIP to shore up core capital levels but will need more to support growth.

The brokerage believes that the capital raise will mainly shore up Canara Bank's capital ratios, which remain subpar compared to peers after the merger with Syndicate Bank. “We believe that merger-related concerns are largely behind and the bank should report a gradual improvement in its RoA/RoE to 0.4-0.5%/10-11% by FY23E-24E, led by better growth and moderate LLP," Emkay said in a note. It retains Buy with a target price of ₹185.

Though, it sees higher-than-expected NPA formation in retail/SME, a slower growth trajectory and a sharp rise in G-Sec yields leading to lower treasury gains as key risks.

After the first round of capital raise in December 2020, Canara bank raised ₹2,500 crore this week via the second tranche of QIP at a better price of ₹149.3 per share.

A total of seven investors have been allotted more than 5% of the equity offered in the QIP issue. The second round of Canara Bank's QIP was subscribed by LIC (15.9%), BNP Paribas (12.6%), Societe Generale (8%), Indian Bank (6.4%), ICICI Pru Life insurance (6.4%), Morgan Stanley (6.2%) and Volrado Ventures (6.1%). After the QIP, the government’s stake has fallen to 62.9% from 69.3%.

