Rakesh Jhunjhunwala adds this stock in his portfolio. Should you buy?

The brokerage believes that the capital raise will mainly shore up Canara Bank's capital ratios, which remain subpar compared to peers after the merger with Syndicate Bank. “We believe that merger-related concerns are largely behind and the bank should report a gradual improvement in its RoA/RoE to 0.4-0.5%/10-11% by FY23E-24E, led by better growth and moderate LLP," Emkay said in a note. It retains Buy with a target price of ₹185.