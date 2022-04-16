Big bull of the equities market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his shareholding in the Mumbai-based company, Aptech. Rakesh's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has also reduced shareholding in the company during the fourth quarter of FY22. Rakesh manages both his and his wife's portfolios.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha are major promoters of Aptech.

In the latest shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh has reduced his shareholding by 0.02% to 5,094,100 equity shares or 12.32% in Aptech. In the previous quarter, Jhunjhunwala had held a 12.34% stake in the company.

Meanwhile, as of March 2022, Rekha's holding in Aptech dipped by 0.03% to 4,574,740 equity shares or 11.06% compared to the previous 11.09%.

Together, the couple's holding in Aptech has declined by 0.05% to 23.38% compared to the previous quarter's 23.43%.

The couple added Aptech shares in December 2015.

Rakesh also holds a 20.42% stake or 84,43,472 shares in Aptech through his firm Rare Equity as of March 2022.

As per Trendlyne data, Rakesh and his wife's holding in Aptech is valued at ₹nearly ₹350 crore. This is excluding Rare Equity shareholding in Aptech.

On April 13, Aptech shares closed at ₹358.70 apiece up by 0.46% on BSE. At the current price level, the company's market valuation is ₹1,483.05 crore.

Although, so far in 2022, the shares have witnessed a broader bearish tone, however, the year-on-year performance has been very strong.

Earlier in January this year, the shares touched a 52-week high of ₹447.95 apiece. The shares have taken a volatile run after record highs.

Compared to the closing price of April 13, 2022, Aptech shares have slumped by more than 16% so far this year. While the shares have skyrocketed by nearly 77% in a year. The shares stood at ₹203 apiece on BSE on April 13 last year.

On NSE, the shares have plunged by more than 16.5% so far in 2022. However, the shares have advanced nearly 87% in a year.

Incorporated in 1986, Aptech has over three decades of strong experience in vocational skilling and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs. The company is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence.

Currently, Aptech has a presence in over 800 centres globally. It has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, and preschool segment amongst others.

For the nine months of FY22, Aptech posted a net profit of ₹23.89 crore registering a whopping more than 9 folds rise compared to a profit of ₹2.55 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹90.74 crore higher than ₹59.51 crore in 9MFY21.