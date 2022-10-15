Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed banking stock hits record high after Q2 results2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned banking stock may go up to ₹184 in long term
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Federal Bank shares hit life-time high of ₹132.20 on NSE after the private lender reported strong Q2FY23 results on Friday. Federal Bank share price opened at ₹127 apiece and went on to make its intraday low of ₹125.10 per share. However, after the announcement of Q2 results, Federal Bank stock price started ascending and went on to hit its record high within few minutes of results announcement.