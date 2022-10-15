Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed banking stock hits record high after Q2 results

Federal Bank share price target

Speaking on Federal Bank share price outlook, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Federal Bank posted better than expected Q2 results and it’s asset quality also showed improvement. The bank’s net interest margin also improved 10 bps YoY to 3.3 per cent during the recently ended quarter due to strong business momentum, which has aided meaningful gains in the market share. The stock of Federal Bank may rise further for the levels of ₹138 in near term. Investors may hold their buy positions for better return."