Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands IPO allotment today. How to check status

Metro Brands IPO allotment date: Share allocation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company can be announced any time today. Hence, bidders of Metro Brands IPO are advised to login at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of this public offer is Link Intime Private Ltd.

In 3 days bidding from 10th December to 14th December 2021, the public issue worth ₹1,367.51 crore was subscribed 3.64 times. Retail portion of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed issue was subscribed 1.13 times whereas it received 8.49 times subscription in the QIB category.

As mentioned above, a bidder can check its IPO application status online by logging in at BSE link — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Metro Brands IPO allotment status online.

Metro Brands IPO allotment status check at Linkintime

As mentioned above, if a bidder wants to check its application status online at Link Intime's website, they can login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

3] Enter PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Metro Brands IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Metro Brands IPO allotment status check at BSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If a bidder wants to check its application status online at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Metro Brands IPO;

3] Enter your Metro Brands IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Metro Brands IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

