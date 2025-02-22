NCC share price: Late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed portfolio stock NCC has declined 42 per cent in the last six months, yet the public sector undertaking (PSU) share price remains a multibagger-favorite for investors. The late Big Bull-backed PSU stock has delivered a multi-bagger of 193 per cent returns in the last three years and massive 347 per cent returns in the last five years.

Robust order book to drive revenue growth: As of 31st Dec’24, the company’s order book stood at ₹55,548 Cr across various segments, providing revenue visibility for the next 2-3 years. With its strong execution track record, the company is well-positioned for steady revenue growth. We expect it to achieve a CAGR of 14%/17%/23% in Revenue/EBITDA/APAT, respectively, over FY25E-27E.

 Strong bidding pipeline: The company has a bidding pipeline of ₹2.45 Lc Cr across all segments and states. For FY25, it expects an order inflow of ₹20,000-22,000 Cr across all segments. As of 9MFY25, the order inflow stood at ₹13,600 Cr, with the company being L1 in projects worth ₹8,000-10,000 Cr, which it expects to materialize by Q4FY25.

 Diversified portfolio: The company's business portfolio is diversified across T&D (19%), Buildings (38%), Transportation (19%), Water & Railways (10%), Irrigation (9%), and Mining (5%). It currently has two smart meter projects in Bihar and Maharashtra worth ₹7,800 Cr. In Q3FY25, NCC secured a river interlinking project, an ambitious initiative by the Government of India, and expects more orders from this segment.

Key risks

Delay in Project Execution

Lower Order Intake

The stock is trading at 15x/13x/10X its FY25E/FY26E/FY27E EPS respectively. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ₹213/share, implying an upside of 10% from the CMP.