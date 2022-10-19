According to stock market experts, Federal Bank has managed keep slippages under control. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed bank also achieved cost to income ratio guidance ahead of the time. They went on to add that the management has re-iterated its growth guidance that has gone down well among Dalal Street bulls. They said that the stock may go up to ₹165 apiece once it manages to break its current hurdle place at ₹145 to ₹150 apiece levels. However, they maintained that the stock may continue to remain bulls' favourite and may go up to ₹230 apiece levels by next Diwali.