Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock jumps 16% after Q1 results2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has reported 22 per cent YoY jump in consolidate net profit in Q1 FY2022-23
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After hitting fresh 52-week low of ₹475.05 on NSE in July 2022, online gaming stock Nazara Technologies shares have rebounded strongly from its lows. After announcement of strong Q1 results on Friday last week, Nazara Technologies share price today opened with a big upside gap and went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹625.50 apiece levels, logging more than 16 per cent jump from its Friday close price of ₹530.10 per share.