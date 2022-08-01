Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock jumps 16% after Q1 results

Speaking on the reason for rise in Nazara Technologies share price today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Stock is ascending dui to the strong Q1 numbers announced by the company on Friday. However, such a rise in the stock is unexpected because organic growth is still not there in the quarterly results announced on 29th July 2022. Most of the growth in the company has come from the merger and acquisition done by the company during the recently ended quarter. So, profit-booking in the counter is widely awaited and one should wait for few more quarters and enter only when its organic growth comes back on track."

