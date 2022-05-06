1185 crore wiped off Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio after dip in this stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company is one of the favourite stocks of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. However, the 'Warren Buffett of India' dropped a surprise when he trimmed his stake in this flagship Tata group company from 5.09 per cent to 5.05 per cent in January to March 2022 quarter. But, if we look at Titan share price history then ace investor's decision would look correct. Titan share price in year-to-date time i.e. in 2022 has tumbled by near ₹264 per share leading to around ₹1185 crore loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in 2022.

