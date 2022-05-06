1185 crore wiped off Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio after dip in this stock

₹1185 crore wiped off Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio after dip in this stock1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In 2022, Titan share price has dipped from around ₹2524 apiece levels to ₹2260 mark, losing near ₹264 per share
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company is one of the favourite stocks of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. However, the 'Warren Buffett of India' dropped a surprise when he trimmed his stake in this flagship Tata group company from 5.09 per cent to 5.05 per cent in January to March 2022 quarter. But, if we look at Titan share price history then ace investor's decision would look correct. Titan share price in year-to-date time i.e. in 2022 has tumbled by near ₹264 per share leading to around ₹1185 crore loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in 2022.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company is one of the favourite stocks of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. However, the 'Warren Buffett of India' dropped a surprise when he trimmed his stake in this flagship Tata group company from 5.09 per cent to 5.05 per cent in January to March 2022 quarter. But, if we look at Titan share price history then ace investor's decision would look correct. Titan share price in year-to-date time i.e. in 2022 has tumbled by near ₹264 per share leading to around ₹1185 crore loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in 2022.
Titan share price history
Titan share price history
As mentioned above, in YTD time, Titan shares have dipped from around ₹2524 apiece levels to ₹2260 mark, losing near ₹264 apiece. In fact, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks has been under consolidation phase for around 6 months. In last 6 months, this Tata stock has delivered zero return as it dipped more than 10 per cent in this period.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company
As per Titan Company's shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have stake in this flagship Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company. Big Bull's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or near 1.07 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 4,48,50,970 shares or 5.05 per cent stake in this Tata company.
Impact on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares and the stock has dipped to the tune of ₹264 in 2022, net loss to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in 2022 due to Titan share price dip is around ₹1185 crore ( ₹264 x 4,48,50,9700).