Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in auto stock that tumbled 15% this year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of Escorts for Q4FY22, Big Bull's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: April month is an important month not just because of the beginning of new financial year. In this month a lot of corporate actions like announcement of quarterly results, shareholding pattern of the listed companies etc., take place that a retail investor eagerly awaits. Retail investors wait for shareholding pattern of listed companies because it helps them know the value picks of ace investors whom they follow.
Retail investors who follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio, there is a piece of news for them. 'The Warren Buffett of India' has booked profit in auto stock Escorts in Q4FY22. Big Bull's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company in shareholding pattern of Escorts for January to March 2022 quarter.
As per the shareholding pattern of Escorts for Q4FY22, Big Bull's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. Escorts shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter says that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 75 lakh shares or 5.80 per cent stake in Escorts. This means, Big Bull has booked profit in the company during January to March 2022 quarter. However, it can't be ascertained whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his entire 75 lakh holdings or he still holds some shares of Escorts company because shareholding pattern names only those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company.
Escorts share price history
Escorts share have remained sideways to negative since December 2021. In last one month, Escorts share price has tumbled more than 11 per cent whereas in year-to-date time, it has dipped from around ₹1900 to ₹1615 apiece levels, logging around 15 per cent loss in 2022.However, in last one year, Escorts shares have delivered more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders.
