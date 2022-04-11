Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in auto stock that tumbled 15% this year

As per the shareholding pattern of Escorts for Q4FY22, Big Bull's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. Escorts shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter says that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 75 lakh shares or 5.80 per cent stake in Escorts. This means, Big Bull has booked profit in the company during January to March 2022 quarter. However, it can't be ascertained whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out his entire 75 lakh holdings or he still holds some shares of Escorts company because shareholding pattern names only those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company.