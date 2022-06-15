Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in Delta Corp shares. Details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:11 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull has offloaded 75 lakh Delta Corp shares in June 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have further offloaded stake in online gaming and casino stock Delta Corp Limited. After trimming stake in Delta Corp shares from 2 lakh shares to 1.65 lakh in Q1FY23, Jhunjhunwala couple has further offloaded 75 lakh Delta Corp shares in June 2022. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala first sold out 60 lakh company shares from 1st June to 10th June and then after he further offloaded 15 lakh Delta Corp shares on 1 3th and 14th June 2022. Delta Corp informed about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala booking partial profit in Delta Corp in an exchange communication.