Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have further offloaded stake in online gaming and casino stock Delta Corp Limited. After trimming stake in Delta Corp shares from 2 lakh shares to 1.65 lakh in Q1FY23, Jhunjhunwala couple has further offloaded 75 lakh Delta Corp shares in June 2022. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala first sold out 60 lakh company shares from 1st June to 10th June and then after he further offloaded 15 lakh Delta Corp shares on 1 3th and 14th June 2022. Delta Corp informed about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala booking partial profit in Delta Corp in an exchange communication.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed Indian exchanges about the development citing, "This is to inform you that on 31st May 2022, I along with persons acting in my concert were holding 1,65,000 equity shares (i.e. 6.1695%) of Delta Corp Limited. From the period of 1st June 2022 to 10th June 2022, I along with persons acting in my concert have reduced the holding by 60,00,000 equity shares of Delta Corp Limited which is 2.2435% of the total issued and paid up capital of Delta Corp Limited of 26,74,44,801 equity shares (FV Re 1/- each)."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala further informed, "On 13th June 2022 and 14th June 2022, I have further sold 15,00,000 equity shares, which is 0.5609% of the total issued and paid up capital of Delta Corp Limited of 26,74,44,801 equity shares (FV Re. 1/- each)."

"This takes our shareholding to 90,00,000 equity shares of Delta Corp Limited, which is 3.3652% of the total issued p[aid up capital of Delta Corp Limited," concluded Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

According to Delta Corp shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 1.15 crore Delta Corp shares or 4.30 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 85 lakh Delta Corp shares or 3.18 per cent stake in the company. So, in Q1FY23, Jhunjhunwala couple has sold out 1.10 crore Delta Corp shares.